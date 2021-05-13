Stocks rise after three days of losses, Bitcoin drops 11%

Stocks were posting strong gains in afternoon trading Thursday, following three days of losses and the biggest one-day drop in the S&P 500 since February. The three major stock market indexes were all making solid gains. Technology stocks, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, were among the bigger gainers in early trading. Apple, Microsoft and Facebook were all up nearly 1% or more. The price for Bitcoin plunged 11% after billionaire Elon Musk changed his position on the digital currency, citing the environmental impact. He said Tesla Motors would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its cars.