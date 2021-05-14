Around Siouxland: Adams Homestead to host ‘Donkey Dash 5k’

(KTIV) - Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve will host Donkey Dash 5k Saturday May 15, to help raise money for Sonny’s Acres, a live animal farm on the homestead.

Sign up for the event can be done the day of the event, with registration beginning at 9 am.

The race or the run starts at 10 am, admission is $30 for individuals 16 and older, or a family pass is available for $50, and that includes two adults and any number of kids under the age of 16.

First, second and third place finishers of the 5k race, will receive a donkey trophy to display at home.

Participants can arrive to the nature preserve, and meet others in the shelter.