Congress forms a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack



US Congressional leaders have struck a deal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The deal between Democrats and Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee was announced this morning.

The commission will include a 10 member panel, with half Democrats and half Republicans.

The panel will be styled like the 9/11 Commission with the group looking at circumstances of the attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the insurrection.

The panel will have the power to issue subpoenas.

It will be tasked with issuing a final report by the end of the year.

The deal represents a major bipartisan development on a proposal that has been the source of partisan fighting over the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6