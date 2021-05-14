Diplomats, donors concerned about sex abuse reports at WHO

LONDON (AP) — British, European and American diplomats and donors have voiced serious concerns about how the World Health Organization handled sex abuse allegations involving its own staff during an outbreak of Ebola in Congo, as reported this week by The Associated Press. Some public health experts called for WHO to explain what its top leadership knew about the sexual misconduct at the time and how the internal responses were managed. On Tuesday, the AP published an investigation documenting that senior WHO management was informed of sex abuse allegations involving at least two of its doctors during the epidemic that struck Congo in 2018.