Encouragement to replace your car with a bicycle on Bike To Work Day

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- You are invited to trade in your car for a bike later this month for Sioux City's Bike To Work Day.

On Friday, May 21, the U. S. Department of Transportation and League of American Bicyclists are promoting the benefits of bicycling and offering proof it is feasible to leave your car at home for some of your commutes.

The day kicks off with a complimentary "ride-through" commuter breakfast at Albrecht Cycle Shop.

There are also all-day food and drink specials at participating downtown Sioux City locations.