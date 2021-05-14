Explainer: Why did Yankees test positive after vaccination?

NEW YORK (AP) — Coronavirus infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that the infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. Experts say vaccination could help make any illnesses less severe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says evidence so far indicates the vaccines in the U.S. protect against new versions of the virus.