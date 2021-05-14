FDA warns cell phones, Smartwatch magnets can impact pacemakers

(NBC News) - The FDA is warning the magnets in cell phones may affect implanted medical devices like pacemakers.

The FDA says it is aware that some consumer devices like cell phones and smartwatches have magnets that may cause implanted devices go into a magnetic safe mode and temporarily suspend normal operation.

As a result, the agency is advising keeping these devices at least six inches away from implanted medical devices.

it is important to note that the agency is not aware of any adverse event associated with the issue at this time, and they believe the risk to patients is low.