Flames engulf cargo ship’s remains off US coast; no injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officials say crews have put out a fire that burned for hours inside the remains of an overturned cargo ship being dismantled along the Georgia coast. The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the Golden Ray said late Friday that crews would remain at the wreck site overnight in case flames rekindle. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes said flames ignited Friday afternoon as workers were using cutting torches on the hull of the ship that overtuned off St. Simons Island in 2019.. No injuries were reported.