Free offices with a view: 4 lighthouses, courtesy of feds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The federal government is making available for free some waterfront workspaces with killer views. The General Services Administration says the U.S. Coast Guard no longer needs four of the nation’s most picturesque lighthouses. It’s now inviting federal, state and local agencies and certain types of nonprofits to take them over at no cost. The lighthouses up for grabs include Beavertail Light in Jamestown, Rhode Island. That’s America’s third-oldest lighthouse. The others are Watch Hill Light in Westerly, Rhode Island, not far from Taylor Swift’s beachside mansion; Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light in Ohio; and Duluth Harbor North Pierhead Light in Minnesota.