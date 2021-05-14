Skip to Content

Girl injured at Sioux Falls daycare playground has died

South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a young child who was injured at a Sioux Falls daycare center earlier this week has died. Authorities say the 3-year-old girl was using playground equipment on Monday afternoon at the daycare facility when a rope became tangled around her neck. A CaringBridge site identifies the child as Sophia Biver. A post says a CT scan on Wednesday showed there was no recovery possible from her brain injury. She died later that day. Clemens says police are still investigating.

Associated Press

