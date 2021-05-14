Israeli tanks pound Gaza ahead of possible ground incursion

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says it has launched heavy artillery strikes into northern Gaza in an attempt to destroy a vast network of militant tunnels inside the territory. The operation brought the front lines closer to dense civilian areas and paved the way for a potential ground invasion. Israel has massed troops near Gaza and called up 9,000 reservists following days of fighting with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the territory. Palestinians militants have fired some 1,800 rockets and the military has launched more than 600 airstrikes. Communal violence in Israel erupted for a fourth night, with Jewish and Arab mobs clashing in the flashpoint town of Lod.