Lightning suspected of killing 18 Asiatic elephants in India

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Lightning is believed to have killed a herd of 18 wild Asiatic elephants in remote northeastern India. Five of the elephants were calves. They were found dead during rains in a protected forest reserve and most of them were found on top of a hill. While veterinarians believe they were struck by lightning, autopsies were being done to determine the exact cause of death. Assam state is home to an estimated 6,000 or more wild Asiatic elephants. Conservationists have urged the government to set up corridors for wild elephants to move between forests so they can search for food without encountering people.