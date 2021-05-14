Matt Breen celebrates 25 years at KTIV

Tomorrow is a special day here at KTIV, marking 25 years of service to Siouxland by our own Matt Breen.

May 15, 1996 was Matt's first day on signal hill as reporter. Like most young journalists ready to take on the world and make a difference, Matt would do just that, with his ability to tell stories that would inform, educate, and brighten your day.

He went from reporting to serving as weather anchor on the weekends with Storm Team 4.

Matt would step into any role that was needed. Whether that call was to go up in helicopter to cover major flooding, military training or jumping out of plane with the Golden Knights, all to inform and share experiences with you, the viewers.

Matt didn't necessarily see himself staying at KTIV, but like many who walk through the doors at KTIV, he discovered this station and the people in Siouxland are special.

In fact, he met his future wife, in the KTIV newsroom. That was three kids, a fur-baby 21 years ago.

Matt had a calling to the anchor desk from morning to nights. His dedication to his craft and the community shines through every day. He has spent his time and talent on many wonderful causes in the community.

Matt likes to be involved with what impacts Siouxland viewers as a journalist you respond to the call of covering news and at times missing family moments, school events, birthdays and anniversaries but Matt set an example of leadership and journalist responsibility in the community. He would bring his kids to special events and assignments to see and learn the importance of what dad does.

There has been breaking new and plenty of severe weather to cover for our award winning anchor. Whether it’s a political debate, covering court cases that made national news traveling with the USS Sioux City, interviewing presidents and presidential candidates, covering a town hard hit by disaster or an evening newscast, Matt approaches each project with the same dedication and preparation.

Matt is a true journalist. he’s committed to the people of Siouxland. Matt, congratulations on 25 years at KTIV. thank you for your professionalism, high standards and dedication to making a difference for Siouxland.