Oklahoma governor booted from Tulsa Race Massacre commission

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The commission formed to observe the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre has booted Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt from his seat on the panel. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission move comes after project manager Phil Armstrong criticized the Republican governor for signing a bill into law outlawing the teaching of certain race and racism concepts in Oklahoma schools. Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison said the governor learned of his ouster from a commission news release Friday. The statement from the commission did not indicate the reason for the parting, and a spokeswoman said the commission had no further comment.