Ramadan drives donations, memberships to giving circles

As Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with a celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the American Muslim Community Foundation reached a new record. The group says it has distributed nearly $1.3 million, the largest it has ever raised during Ramadan, to over 150 charities. The donations are coming from the donor-advised funds opened by Muslim families and two of the giving circles hosted by the foundation. Giving circles are formed by a group of people who pool their resources and decide how to spend their money. And for those that focus on the American Muslim community, Ramadan has been a time to collect donations, expand their membership, and aid charities.