Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — California’s Vandenberg Air Force Basehas been renamed as a U.S. Space Force Base. The name was changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during a Friday afternoon ceremony. The sprawling base on the state’s Central Coast tests ballistic missiles and conducts orbital launches for defense, science and commercial purposes. The Space Force was created as the sixth uniformed military branch in 2019 during the Trump administration. Personnel assigned to the Air Force Space Command were reassigned to the Space Force, ending the base’s Air Force lineage. Vandenberg’s host unit is the 30th Space Wing, renamed Space Launch Delta 30.