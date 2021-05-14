Europe’s 4 Visegrad nations discuss security, fighting virus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Foreign ministers of Europe’s four Visegrad countries discussed cooperation to boost national economies and tourism after the pandemic. They also announced free travel between the Czech Republic and Hungary for those vaccinated against COVID-19. The meeting Friday in the central Polish city of Lodz was hosted by Polish foreign minister and included foreign ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Poland holds the rotating leadership of the four Visegrad nations. Hungary will take over the leadership on July 1.