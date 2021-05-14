Woman pleads no contest in wreck that killed motorcyclist

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 74-year-old Bellevue woman has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in a wreck that killed a motorcyclist. Susan Barrett entered the plea Friday after a September 2020 crash that killed 23-year-old Nicholas Scarpino-Vestal. Authorities said Barrett was turning left when she collided with Scarpino-Vestal’s motorcycle in an intersection. Investigators said both drivers had green lights but Barrett turned in front of the motorcycle. Scarpino-Vestal was thrown from the motorcycle and died later at a hospital. Barrett was released pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled. She faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.