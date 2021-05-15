Adams Homestead and State Nature Preserve hosts annual Donkey Dash

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Siouxlanders laced up their running shoes Saturday for a good cause.

Adam's Homestead and Nature Preserve hosted its annual Donkey Dash.

The 5k run helps support the animals at Sonny's Acres at the park.

People could run or walk the 3.2 miles on the trails of the nature preserve.

Park managers said they had about 50 people sign up for the race -- and they even had a few same-day registrations.

"To have these people come out and show support and show kindness and to just really be here at the park means a lot to us. I think Sonny's Acres has become a popular place to go to for a lot of different ages, a lot of different families. So, this helps out a lot on feed, vet bills, farrier bills, and other things that the animals need," said Jody Moats, Park Manager.

Sonny's has all kinds of animals including donkeys, chickens, sheep and ducks.

Moats said they didn't get to have a full Donkey Dash last year because of COVID, so they were excited to be back.

"It's great. We are able to have all of our special events this year. We're able to do programming. It's great to get people outside. I know the park has been a great place for people to come during the COVID time and we hope those same people come back and new people come. We just hope to see everybody at the park soon," said Moats.

Runners in first second and third place in the dash got to take home a donkey trophy after the race.