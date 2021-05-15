Bandits fall at home to Salina

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday night, falling to Salina 51-40.

The first half was back and forth. After the Liberty scored on their opening drive, Sioux City responded with a one yard Jeff Mack touchdown run to tie the game 7-7.

Salina closed out the first quarter with a six yard touchdown pass from Mitch Kidd to Juahem Bird-Mix. The Libery led 14-7 after one quarter.

Sioux City answered in the beginning of the second quarter. Drew Prohaska found the endzone from two yards out to tie the game at 14.

Salina immediately regains the lead on a Kidd one yard run. But Sioux City closes the first half on a 14-0 run. Dillon Turner connected with Sammie Epps on a 20 yard touchdown strike.

After a turnover, Turner took off and ran it in from 12 yards out and Sioux City led 28-21 at the half.

The Second half belonged to Salina. The Liberty outscored the Bandits 30-12 over the final two quarter to win 51-40.

For the Bandits, Turner threw for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He was also the Bandits leading rusher with 46 yards and a touchdown. Mack added two touchdowns on the ground and Prohaska found the endzone once.

Sioux City falls to 2-4 on the season. The Bandits are back in action Saturday, May 29th at Wyoming.