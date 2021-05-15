China successfully lands on Mars for the first time

China landed a spacecraft on Mars Saturday for the first time, in the latest advance for its space program.

Touchdown was just after 7am Beijing time (6am CST).

The distance between Earth and Mars caused a delay for mission control in Beijing to confirm the successful deployment of a conical heat shield, rockets and a giant parachute to control the craft's descent.

Scientists at the control center applauded and hugged each other after confirming that the spacecraft had landed successfully.

The state broadcaster also released an animation of the landing.

Plans call for a rover to stay in the lander for a few days of diagnostic tests before rolling down a ramp to explore an icy area of mars known as Utopia Planitia.

It will join an American one that arrived on the red planet in February