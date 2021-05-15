DIARY: Shouts, a hurried evacuation, and then the bombs came

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Associated Press correspondent Fares Akram heard the shouts: “Evacuation! Evacuation!” He was told he had 10 minutes to leave the Gaza City building that held the AP’s offices. The Israeli military had targeted the building for destruction. He took his laptop and a few of the many mementos that decorated his workspace, then ran. Soon after, he watched as a succession of airstrikes destroyed the only place in Gaza he had felt safe. It was one of the most horrible scenes he had ever witnessed, but he was grateful no lives were lost. He could not stop long to reflect. The building is gone, yet there are more stories to tell.