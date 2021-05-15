Disney makes outdoor masks optional at its resorts

New CDC guidance has prompted the happiest place on Earth to be a little happier.

Disney World says it's increasing park capacity and face masks are now optional in outdoor common areas at Walt Disney Resort.

The exact levels on capacity are not known at this time.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek made the announcement during Disney's second quarter earnings call.

Chapek said the increase in the number of guests allowed in started on Thursday.

He also hinted that guests may not required to wear masks at all this summer.

Recently Disney reduced social distancing requirements from six feet to three feet.

And the company ended temperature checks.

For the time being, Disney is still requiring face coverings on their transport system, at all entrances, and at all indoor attractions, including restaurants when you're not eating, of course.