Explorers top Lincoln in final home exhibition

Updated
Last updated May 15, 2021 11:52 pm
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs in an exhibition game 2-1 Saturday at Lewis and Clark Park. It was the Explorers final home tune-up before Tuesday's opening day.

The X's will play one more exibition at Sioux Falls on Sunday before hosting the Houston Apollos on Tuesday night at 7:05pm to open the regular season.

Tuesday's opener will be the Explorers first regular season game since 2019 after the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

