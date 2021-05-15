Fremont police stop sexual assault ‘in broad daylight’

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of sexually assaulting three women this month was arrested after officers caught him brutally attacking a 67-year-old woman in the front yard of a San Francisco Bay Area home. Police in Fremont said when officers were summoned by witnesses to the home Thursday, they saw a naked man sexually assaulting the victim “in broad daylight.” The officers rushed to the woman’s aid and took Alexander Lomax, 28, into custody. Police said they connected Lomax to two sexual assaults that occurred in the city this month.