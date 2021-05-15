Skip to Content

Israel bombs home of top Hamas leader

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets.

Hours later, Israel bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gaza’s ruling militant Hamas group.

The Israeli military said Al-Hayeh’s home served as part of what it said was the militant group’s “terrorist infrastructure.”

Al-Hayeh is a senior figure in the Hamas political leadership in Gaza, and the attack marked a further escalation, signaling that Israel is going after Hamas’ top leadership, and not just military commanders.

His fate after the strike was not immediately known.

Associated Press

