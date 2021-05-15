Man accused of fleeing police, hiding at Omaha’s zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 33-year-old man is accused of fleeing police and trying to hide at Omaha’s zoo.

KETV-TV reports that officers on patrol Tuesday noticed a wanted man driving a Chevy Silverado.

When they tried to stop him, the man sped away. Police say they later learned that the suspect jumped a fence from Interstate 80 and went onto the grounds of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Officers found the man near the elephant exhibit. He was booked on a misdemeanor warrant, driving under suspension, flight to avoid arrest and trespassing. His name was not released.