McKissick easily wins 3rd term as South Carolina GOP chair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Republicans on Saturday selected Drew McKissick to lead them for a third term as chairman. McKissick turned back a challenge from a recent transplant to the state who portrayed himself as the candidate most closely aligned with former President Donald Trump. The vote came during a statewide gathering of delegates. McKissick faced three challengers, the most vocal of which was Lin Wood. The Georgia attorney has falsely insisted Trump actually won the 2020 election, but that it was rigged for him to lose. Wood repeatedly accused McKissick of not truly supporting Trump because McKissick didn’t argue that Joe Biden’s victory should have been overturned.