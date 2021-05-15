Monster Truck Nitro Tour makes a stop in Siouxland

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KTIV) - Siouxlanders broke out their protective ear coverings Saturday as the Monster Truck Nitro Tour today made a stop at Park Jefferson Speedway in Jefferson, South Dakota.

The show was made up of four different trucks.

Drivers competed in the two-wheel competition, racing, and monster truck freestyle.

Organizers said the drivers in Saturday's show come from around the Midwest.

"What's really cool about this is all four of them are from the backyard. We've got two trucks here from Iowa, one from Minnesota, and one from Missouri. It becomes a crowd favorite usually when you have one local truck, but when you have four they get more competitive and that's always exciting for the fans," said Brett Matthews, Announcer.

Fans of all ages got to cheer on the 1500 horsepower, 10,000 pound trucks.

"The coolest thing for me is it's all about the fans. Whether there's 3,000 or 30,000 it doesn't matter. Because we're out here performing for the folks. They're excited to get outside and get back to some new normal if you will," said Matthews.

Fans could even determine the winner of certain events by cheering the loudest for their favorite truck.