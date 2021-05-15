Morningside College hosts graduation ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside College hosted its graduation ceremony Saturday -- in person and on time this year.

Graduates and their friends and family gathered at Elwood Olsen Stadium Saturday afternoon for commencement.

Last year's graduation was postponed until later in the year because of the pandemic.

Students said they were grateful to have the ceremony.

"I'm really excited that I was able to come and be with all my peers and celebrate all that we've accomplished in the last four years, but especially the last 15 months," said Mari Pizzini, Graduate.

While college isn't easy, another graduate said it felt good knowing they graduated through the typical hardships of college, along with overcoming going through school during a pandemic.

"I'm just very grateful. It's been four and a half years of a lot of learning, a lot of growth. A lot of lessons, memories. I'm taking a lot of gratitude from Morningside and transforming it to excitement for the next steps," said Samuel Padilla, Graduate.

Graduates also took pictures with friends and family on the Elwood Olsen Stadium field, after the ceremony wrapped up.