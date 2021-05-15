New species of dinosaur discovered



Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History reported that a team of paleontologists in Mexico have identified a new species of dinosaur after finding its 72 million-year-old fossilized remains almost a decade ago.

The new species, named Tlatolophus Galorum, was identified as a crested dinosaur after 80 percent of its skull was recovered, allowing experts to compare it to other dinosaurs of that type.

The investigation, which also included specialists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, began in 2013 with the discovery of an articulated tail in a north-central Mexican state, where other discoveries have been made.

Later, the scientists were able to collect, clean and analyze other bone fragments from the front part of the dinosaur's body.

The paleontologists had in their possession the crest of the dinosaur, which was about four-and-a-half feet long, as well as other parts of the skull, the lower and upper jaws, palate and even a part known as the neurocranium, where the brain was housed.

The Mexican anthropology body also explained the meaning of the name - Tlatolophus Galorum - for the new species of dinosaur.

Tlatolophus is a mixture of two words, putting together a term from an indigenous Mexican language that means "word" with the Greek term meaning "crest."

Galorum refers to the people linked to the research.