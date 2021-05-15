Newsom’s spending binge reshapes California recall election

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fading coronavirus crisis and an astounding windfall of tax dollars and federal aid have reshuffled California’s emerging recall election. Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state should be fully reopen next month. His budget has a stunningly high $76 billion surplus and $27 billion in aid that he wants to parcel out to address intractable problems like homelessness, aid businesses harmed during the pandemic and appeal to his progressive base. Recent polls show fewer people favor a recall. Strategists say Republicans hoping to oust Newsom will have to emphasize policy differences with him, rather than count on lingering resentment from pandemic restrictions.