Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood has been found and appears to be unharmed. In a short video Houston police tweeted Saturday night, Cmdr. Ron Borza can be seen sitting next to the tiger, petting the animal and saying it has been a long week looking for the animal but that authorities “got him and he’s healthy.” Authorities had been looking for the tiger, a 9-month-old male named India, since it was spotted Sunday in a west Houston neighborhood and was nearly shot by an off-duty deputy before being whisked away in a car by Victor Hugo Cuevas, who police allege is the owner. Cuevas’ attorney says his client doesn’t own the tiger.