Siouxlanders shop local vendors at Swanky Chic Junk Boutique event

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Some Siouxlanders were at the South Sioux City Marriott Saturday for unique shopping.

The bi-annual Swanky Chic Junk Boutique event hosts vendors of all kinds.

Folks could find different styles like primitive, retro, antique and handmade.

The event normally takes place twice a year, but this show was the first one since the pandemic.

"We're feeling some sort of normalcy again. Many of our vendors, this is what they do full-time for a living. For them to have people out and spending money really means a lot to them. So, I know being back it really, it just warms our heart that we get to be here and get to do something like this again," said KJ Wingert, Owner Swanky Chic Junk Boutique.

Guests also enjoyed some live music while shopping at the show.