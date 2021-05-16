Baltimore Officer rescues ducklings crossing busy street

BALTIMORE (CNN) - A police officer in Baltimore was driving down a busy street earlier this month when he noticed traffic was at a standstill.

The reason, a mama duck and her ducklings were trying to cross the four-lane road.

This is footage from the officer’s body camera.

You can see he quickly runs over to the family of ducks.

The mama duck clears the curb no problem but it’s too big for her babies to get over.

So the officer scoops them up and safely places them on the grass.

At one point, one of the baby ducks scurries in the opposite direction and hides under a car.

Fortunately, all the ducklings were saved and returned to their mom.