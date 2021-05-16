Brazil city offers COVID immunization to all as part of test

BOTUCATU, Brazil (AP) — As some Brazilian states strain to get coronavirus vaccines to complete immunizing their seniors, a city in the interior of Sao Paulo state devoted all its doses Sunday to a mass immunization for all residents 18 to 60 years old as part of a medical research project for the pandemic. The task forces set up 45 vaccination points at voting sites in Botucatu and people were directed to get their shots at their normal election center. Those showing up for shots also were separated by age groups. The research project hopes to vaccinate 80,000 of Botucatu’s 149,000 residents to test the effectiveness of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine as well as study people’s behavior related to the pandemic.