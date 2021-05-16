FCS title game resumes after 75-minute lightning delay

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The FCS championship game has resumed after a delay of about 75 minutes because of lightning. Top-seeded South Dakota State and No. 2 seed Sam Houston were tied at 7-all when play stopped with 8:25 left in the second quarter. The game started in a steady rain with some significant downpours. But it wasn’t stopped until lightning arrived in the area. The rain had mostly stopped when the players returned to the field to resume play. NCAA officials said the halftime break would be shortened to three minutes.