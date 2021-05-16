Former state trooper arrested on child enticement charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper has been arrested on suspicion of child enticement and possessing child pornography. The Nebraska State Patrol said 24-year-old Brandon Dolezal was arrested early Saturday. The criminal investigation began after a teen told a school resource officer at Gering High School that he was concerned because two girls he knew were messaging with an older man on Snapchat. Court documents said interviews with the girls and a search of Snapchat records revealed that one of the girls had sent explicit photos to Dolezal and the conversations were sexual in nature. The State Patrol fired Dolezal in March after an internal investigation.