ISP releases information on fatal motorcycle accident in Spencer, Iowa

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa State Patrol has released information on a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Michelle Schuck, of Sheldon, Iowa was pulling onto Hwy 71 from 13th Street SW when she pulled in front of Alex Michael Leewright, 31 of Spencer, Iowa who was on a motorcycle.

He struck the front of her van and came to a stop in the south east ditch. Leewright was taken by Spencer Ambulance to the local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.