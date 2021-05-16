May 16: Iowa reports 6,000 total COVID-19 deaths

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 14,689 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,255,962 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,493,080 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, there were 136 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 369,355 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 354,764 have recovered, an increase of 660 since Saturday.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows two additional deaths, bringing the total to 6,000.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (354,764) and the number of deaths (6,000) from the total number of cases (369,355) shows there are currently 8,591 active positive cases.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 145 hospitalizations due to the virus, down from 147 reported on Saturday. Of those, 42 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

