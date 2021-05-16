Medics: Dozens hurt in Israeli bleacher collapse

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say dozens of people have been injured in a bleacher collapse in a West Bank synagogue. Amateur footage showed the collapse occurring during prayers Sunday evening at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom rescue service, said dozens were injured, some severely. The synagogue was packed with hundreds of people. The Magen David Adom rescue service said some 60 people were injured, including 10 in serious or critical condition.