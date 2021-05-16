Minneapolis suburb OKs sweeping changes in policing policies

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Elected officials in a Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April have approved a proposal to dramatically change the city’s policing practices. The Brooklyn Center City Council voted 4-1 Saturday for a resolution to create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises. It would also limit situations in which officers can make arrests, among other things. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott introduced the resolution less than a month after then-Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. The Star Tribune reports that Elliott calls the plan “a new north star” for policing.