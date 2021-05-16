Police investigating shooting of a 4-year-old girl on north side of Minneapolis

Police investigating shooting of a 4-year-old girl on north side of MinneapolisNew
MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - A disturbing story out of Minneapolis where a girl was shot in the head while playing in a yard.
Police believe someone fired a gun from a four-door red ford as the car drove passed by the house Saturday night.
Children were playing in the yard and police say a girl was shot in the head.
Police took the girl to the hospital, where she was listed in very critical condition.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
A department spokesperson said that quote 'no stone will be left unturned' in the investigation.