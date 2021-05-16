Skip to Content

Sibley-Ocheyedan Schools to have 2-Hour Late Start due to train derailment, evacuation

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with Sibley Ocheyedan Schools say they will have a 2-hour late start Monday due to a train accident and evacuation that happened Sunday afternoon.

Superintendent James Craig said an additional update from the school will come after 6 a.m. Monday.

A decision regarding the rest of the day would be made after the update.

Due to the train accident and evacuation and after consultation with emergency management, Sibley-Ocheyedan will be...

The train derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday just south of town.

A representative from Union Pacific says 47 cars derailed during the accident, with no injuries from the accident.

The derailment forced a five-mile evacuation radius for residents and businesses located west of 2nd Avenue on Old Highway 60 in Sibley.

A reception center for those evacuated was being housed in Ashton, Iowa, at the American Legion Hall.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

