Some aren’t ready to give up masks despite new CDC guidance

Not everyone is giving up wearing a face mask despite the latest government guidance that means fully vaccinated Americans can uncover their faces in many cases. The CDC now says fully vaccinated people can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing. With COVID-19 cases on the decline after more than 580,000 deaths and with more than a third of the U.S. population fully vaccinated, millions are deciding whether to continue wearing face masks, which were both a shield against infection and a point of heated political debate over the last year. People have myriad reasons for deciding to stop, or continuing to wear, a mask.