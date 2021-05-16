The Hall calls: Bosh, Webber, Wright among the 2021 class

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Jay Wright was in trouble three years into his tenure at Villanova, with speculation swirling that he would be fired.

Chris Bosh’s playing career ended years before he planned. Chris Webber had been a finalist for years, only to be let down time and time again.

Turns out, basketball’s highest honor awaited them all. Bosh, Webber and Wright were among the names announced as this year’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement class.

The group also includes Paul Pierce and WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson. And Bill Russell, 46 years after being selected as a player, is now a Hall of Famer as a coach.