Tiger found in Texas being transferred to animal sanctuary

HOUSTON (NBC) - India the tiger is on his way to an animal sanctuary in north Texas.

Houston police announced last night the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood was found.

Officials said India the tiger appeared to be unharmed.

India is being transferred to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas.

Black beauty ranch is run by the humane society of the united states and is one of the oldest animal sanctuaries in the country.

India's new home will be a half acre wooded area, with access trees, a platform and even a pool.

Black beauty ranch officials say their goal is to give India the best quality of life.

"We are happy to take India back home to Black Beauty where he will be introduced into a half acre naturally wooded habitat with a pool, trees, platform and a proper nutritious diet. Our goal is to provide him the best quality of life for the rest of his life." Said Noelle Almrud, Senior director of Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch

This is not the first time in Texas that Black Beauty has taken in a tiger who was a victim of the exotic pet trade. The sanctuary took in a tiger named Loki in 2019, and just the months ago it provided a home for a tiger named Elsa.