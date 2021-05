SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Osceola Co near Sibley, Iowa.

According to the Osceola County Sherriff's Office there are multiple fire departments on scene and a hazmat team.

Police say people are being evacuated from parts of Sibley.

This is a breaking story and more information will be added when its available. KTIV has a reporter in route