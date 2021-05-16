UK police probe video of antisemitic abuse hurled from cars

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating videos posted on social media that appear to show violent antisemitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars driving through London. The footage appears to show several cars adorned with Palestinian flags driving through an area of north London on Sunday with a large Jewish population. At one point a man’s voice can be heard through a loudspeaker shouting profanities and saying “rape their daughters.” The Metropolitan Police force said “officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “shameful racism we have seen today” and said there was no place for anti-Semitism in Britain.