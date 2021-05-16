USD women finish 2nd; men take 3rd at Summit League Championships

VERMILLION, South Dakota (Courtesy goyotes.com) - South Dakota freshman Sara Reifenrath was voted the Summit League Women's Most Outstanding Performer and earned the Women's Newcomer of the Championships, senior Kamberlyn Lamer captured the Women's Field Championship MVP and freshman Demar Francis earned the Men's Newcomer of the Championship at the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare held at Lillibridge Track Complex.

The Coyotes captured 10 Summit titles on Saturday for 14 total over the three-day span. USD finished second in the women's team race with 200 points and took third in the men's race with 204 points.

Reifenrath took home gold in three events, breaking a pair of Summit League Championships meet records in the process, en route to winning both the Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship and the Newcomer of the Championship awards. She was also the Newcomer of the Championship during the indoor season. She's the second Coyote to earn the MOP honor and the seventh to earn the newcomer award since USD joined the league in 2012.

Hailing from Hartington, Nebraska, Reifenrath swept the 200 meters (23.29 seconds) and 400 meters (53.27 seconds). She broke a 27-year-old school record in the 200 meters, previously held by Michelle Christie (23.46). Both of her individual marks were also Lillibridge facility records.

Reifenrath's most impressive race of the day came on the anchor carry of the women's 4x400-meter relay. She chased down North Dakota State's Nell Graham, splitting a 52.3 second leg, to give the Coyotes a victory in 3:42.05. The relay broke an 18-year-old Summit League Championships record in addition to the Lillibridge facility record. She was joined on the relay by redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding, redshirt-freshman Madison Jochum and freshman Jacy Pulse.

Lamer never slowed down during the Summit meet, scoring 21 points over the past three days, to garner the Field Championships MVP. She's the first Coyote woman to win the award. She won the heptathlon with a school record score of 5,488 points. She added a fourth-place finish in Thursday's javelin competition and took fifth in today's triple jump with a personal best leap of 39-3 (11.96m). The mark ranks ninth in program history. She took added a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter hurdle final with a time of 13.91 seconds.

Francis becomes the fifth Coyote to garner the men's Newcomer of the Championship award and the first since Joe Reagan in 2016. He broke the Summit League Championships meet record and Lillibridge record by winning the 400 meters in a personal best 46.45 seconds. He also ran a leg of the Coyotes' record-setting 4x100-meter relay, placed second in the 200 meters and anchored USD's 4x400-meter relay to a second-place finish. Francis clocked a personal best of 20.88 seconds for runner-up in the 200 meters. He's just the second Coyote ever to clock under 21 seconds for 200 meters.

The men's 4x100-meter relay kicked off the day with a record-breaking time of 39.94 seconds. Freshman Virgil Steward, Francis, redshirt-freshman Ardell Inlay and redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz combined to break the Summit League Championships meet record, the USD school record and the Lillibridge Track Complex facility record. Both USD and SDSU were under the record times, with Kautz holding off the Jacks' Coby Hilton on the anchor carry to take the gold. The time ranks 19th as of press time in the NCAA West – with only the top-24 relays qualifying.

South Dakota's top-ranked men's high jump squad racked up 32 points in the event, highlighted by senior Zack Anderson's fourth-straight Summit title. He cleared 7-2 ½ (2.20m) for the victory, just two inches shy of his Summit meet record from 2019. Joining him on the podium were redshirt-sophomore Jack Durst and redshirt-junior Travis Larson tying for second with first-attempt makes at 6-10 ¾ (2.10m). The height ties Larson's personal best and moves him up to 34th in the NCAA West region. Redshirt-freshman Marshall Faurot took fifth with a height of 6-6 ¾ (2.00m). Redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman and redshirt-junior Blake Vande Hoef tied for sixth with a height of 6-4 ¾ (1.95m). This marked South Dakota's sixth-straight title in the men's high jump.

The Coyotes added 31 more points in the men's pole vault. Freshman Eerik Haamer captured his first career Summit title with a first-attempt make of 18-4 ½ (5.60m). Senior Ethan Bray finished runner-up for the fourth time of his career, clearing the same height of 18-4 ½ (5.60m) on a third attempt. Redshirt-senior Kaleb Ellis vaulted a personal best 17-4 ½ (5.30m) for fourth place, tying coach Derek Miles' collegiate mark on the Coyote Top-10 chart. Freshman Tre Young vaulted over 17-feet for the first time of his career, clearing 17-0 ¾ (5.20m) for fifth place. Faurot followed up his high jump performance with sixth place in the pole vault at 17-0 ¾ (5.20m). Redshirt-sophomore Sean McClellan finished eighth in 15-7 (4.75m). This marked the eighth-straight year that a Coyote has won the men's pole vault.

Redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan captured his first Summit title with a personal best clocking of 13.96 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. The time moves him to 29th in the NCAA West. Young also scored in the hurdles prior to the pole vault competition, clocking 14.91 seconds for sixth place.

Gerberding dropped a personal best 1:00.37 to win the 400-meter hurdles. It marks her first league title in the event, having won two pentathlon championships indoors. She ranks fourth in program history with the time. The time also moves her to 43rd in the NCAA West. Pulse also notched a career best in the race, taking fifth in 1:02.51.

Redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan wrapped up his busy weekend of throws with a title in the men's discus. He launched the discus 174-5 (53.16) to win his first league title. Redshirt-junior Jackson Coker garnered all-league honors in the discus for the third time of his career, placing third in 170-7 (52.01m). Redshirt-junior Matt Slagus also scored with an eighth-place finish in 166-7 (50.78m).

There were 14 Summit League Championships meet records broken this weekend with four of them by Coyotes. There were also 22 new Lillibridge Track Complex facility records broken over the three-day competition.

Members of the men's 4x100-meter relay also racked up points in the open sprinting events. Anchor Dylan Kautz finished runner-up in the 100 meters (10.54) for all-Summit honors and Ardell Inlay was sixth (10.72). Both ran personal bests in Friday's prelims with Kautz clocking 10.37 and Inlay 10.60. In the open 200 meters, Francis was second, Kautz took fifth in a personal best 21.34 seconds, and Virgil Steward was seventh in a personal best 21.48 seconds.

The quartet of Morvan, Inlay, freshman Luke Olson and Francis garnered all-Summit honors in the 4x400-meter relay with a runner-up finish in 3:12.53. Francis closed down the homestretch to earn a spot on the podium. The time ranks sixth in USD program history – marking the first time in 19 years a men's 4x400-meter relay has made the Coyote Top 10 chart.

Freshman Jacob Jenkins and redshirt-freshman Will Stupalsky earned podium spots in the men's triple jump. Jenkins took silver with a leap of 47-4 ½ (14.44m) while Stupalsky earned bronze with a personal best of 46-10 ¼ (14.28m).

The women's 4x100-meter relay placed third in 46.04 seconds. The quartet of freshman Erin Kinney, Pulse, redshirt-freshman Hannah Young and Reifenrath earned all-league honors for the performance.

Redshirt-freshman Haley Arens placed fourth in the women's 800 meters with a clocking of 2:14.32. Freshman teammate Abrielle Jirele took sixth in 2:14.77.

Jirele also finished sixth in the women's 1,500-meter run, crossing the finish line with a personal best time of 4:33.22. The time sneaks her onto USD's top-10 list in the 10th spot. Redshirt-freshman Helen Gould took seventh in a personal best time of 4:33.27 and Arens was eighth in 4:34.49.

Redshirt-sophomore Merga Gemeda finished fourth in the men's 5,000 meters with a time of 14:42.80.

Morvan took fourth in the men's 400-meter hurdles, dropping more than two seconds off his personal best, with a clocking of 53.79 seconds. Redshirt-junior Zach Renken also notched a personal best and placed fifth in 53.88 seconds.

In addition to running on the winning 4x400, Jochum clocked a personal best of 56.29 seconds for seventh place in the open 400 meters.

Kinney placed seventh in the women's 200 meters with a clocking of 25.11 seconds. She had notched personal bests of 11.98 seconds for 100 meters and 24.95 seconds for 200 meters in Friday's preliminaries.

Olson took eighth in the men's 800-meter final with a time of 1:55.57.

Redshirt-junior Jonna Bart added an eighth-place finish in the women's 5,000 meters to yesterday's steeplechase title. She crossed the finish line in 17:36.12.

Redshirt-freshman Lydia Knapp placed eighth in the women's discus with a throw of 150-9 (45.96m).

Next on the docket for South Dakota track and field is the NCAA West Preliminary scheduled for May 26-29 in College Station, Texas. The NCAA West region's top-48 individuals and top-24 relays in each event qualify to the first round of the national meet.